By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX
Group is considering entering the energy derivatives
market in a challenge to CME Group and Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, according to documents seen by Reuters.
The move, currently in the consultation phase, but intended
to be rolled out this year, would see Nasdaq introduce energy
futures and options products based on key oil, natural gas, and
U.S. power benchmarks, according to the documents.
A spokesman for Nasdaq declined to comment.
Nasdaq has a foothold in the commodities business through
Nasdaq Commodities, a power derivatives market formerly known as
Nordpool that Nasdaq acquired in 2010, which operates in the UK,
Germany, and the Nordics. But CME and ICE have a duopoly on
energy futures, which can have better profit margins than in
matching stock trades, which Nasdaq is better known for.
Nasdaq has been diversifying away from the highly
competitive stock transaction business for years now, into new
asset classes, as well as into businesses that provide a
steadier income flow, such as market data services and
technology.
Nasdaq said in the documents, aimed at traders, brokers and
banks, it will offer "competitive fees compared to current
market price for trading and clearing of energy products."
The new offerings, first reported by the Financial Times,
would be known collectively as Nasdaq Energy Futures and cleared
by the Options Clearing Corporation. They would be traded
through the all-electronic U.S.-based Nasdaq Futures exchange,
the license for which Nasdaq acquired when it bought the
Philadelphia Stock Exchange in 2008.
Nasdaq has yet to trade any products on Nasdaq Futures,
which the Commodities Futures Trading Commission reinstated as a
designated contract market in November after it had been deemed
dormant on Jan. 1, 2014.
The transatlantic exchange operator said it has been working
with a number of "early adopters" in all facets of the market,
including market makers and futures commission merchants, to
ensure smooth trading from day one on the new exchange.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Andrew Hay)