BOCA RATON, Florida, March 11 Nasdaq OMX Group
said on Wednesday it is expanding into energy
derivatives with energy futures and options set to trade on the
Nasdaq Futures Exchange at less than half the prices charged by
incumbents CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange
The energy futures and options products, collectively called
Nasdaq Energy Futures, will be based on oil, natural gas, and
U.S. power benchmarks, and are expected to begin trading by
mid-year.
Nasdaq has been pitching the new offerings to brokerages and
banks for months and has secured support from firms that
collectively account for 85 percent of the volume in market,
including ABN AMRO Group, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Morgan Stanley, and Virtu Financial.
The exchange operator hopes to gain a 10 percent market
share within 18 to 24 months of going live, which would make it
a $50 million-a-year business, Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert
Greifeld told reporters at a Futures Industry Association
conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
In January, Bryan Durkin, CME's chief commercial officer,
said in response to Nasdaq considering entering the derivatives
market: "We welcome competition" and "I wish them well."
Futures trading has gone mostly electronic over the past
decade with less efficient and more costly open outcry trading
pits shut down, but the savings from doing so have not filtered
down to the customers, Greifeld said, adding that Nasdaq's
prices would be less than half of those charged by CME and ICE.
The new energy futures will be traded through the U.S.-based
Nasdaq Futures exchange, the license for which Nasdaq acquired
when it bought the Philadelphia Stock Exchange in 2008.
No products have yet traded on Nasdaq Futures, which the
Commodities Futures Trading Commission reinstated as a
designated contract market in November after it had been deemed
dormant on Jan. 1, 2014.
The products will be cleared through the Options Clearing
Corporation.
Nasdaq has a foothold in the commodities business through
Nasdaq Commodities, a power derivatives market formerly known as
Nordpool that Nasdaq acquired in 2010. It operates in Britain,
Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.
CME and ICE, however, have a duopoly on energy futures,
which can have better profit margins than in matching stock
trades, for which Nasdaq is better known.
