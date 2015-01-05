Jan 5 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc will buy investment advisory firm Dorsey, Wright & Associates LLC (DWA) for $225 million to boost its index business.

Nasdaq said it will fund the transaction through debt and cash, and expects the deal to add to earnings once the it closes, which is expected in the first quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)