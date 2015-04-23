(Adds information on dividend, financials, quote from CFO)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 23 Transatlantic exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Thursday said it raised
its dividend 67 percent and took substantial restructuring
charges to combat foreign exchange headwinds as its profits
topped expectations.
Nasdaq said its board authorized a hike in the company's
dividend to 25 cents per share from 15 cents per share.
"The stable nature of our financial model produces strong
cash flows and supports our decision to substantially increase
Nasdaq's dividend," Chief Financial Officer Lee Shavel said in a
statement. He added that the Nasdaq would still have "the
financial flexibility to reinvest cash flow when opportunities
emerge to generate attractive returns."
Net income attributable to Nasdaq in the first quarter
totaled $9 million, or 5 cents per share, down from $103
million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, such $150 million of restructuring
charges, $31 million of legal expenses and $15 million of
amortization expense, Nasdaq earned 80 cents per share, beating
the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $507 million, mainly due to a
negative impact from foreign exchange rates.
Operating expenses fell 8 percent to $272 million.
Nasdaq said it began restructuring in the first quarter in
order to improve efficiency, partially due to the negative
impact foreign exchange rates were having on its profits. The
New York based company said the restructuring would eliminate
$17 million to $19 million in annualized costs, through cuts to
compensation, real estate and technology expenses.
Market services revenue at Nasdaq fell 9.6 percent to $188
million. Of that segment, cash equities revenues rose on higher
revenue capture, while access and broker services, fixed income
and derivatives revenues declined, due in part to foreign
exchange headwinds.
Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions
and market technology, fell 6 percent to $138 million.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and
index licensing and services, rose 1.6 percent to $125 million,
helped by the recent acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey
Wright.
Listing services revenues were up 10.3 percent at $64
million, as Nasdaq as price increases helped offset a lower
number of new listings in the quarter and foreign exchange
impacts.
(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)