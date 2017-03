NEW YORK, July 23 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Thursday reported higher second quarter earnings as cost cuts helped offset the negative effects of changes in foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq in the quarter ending June 30 totaled $133 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, up from $101 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)