April 24 Fifteen years and 31 trading days since the dot.com bubble peaked on March 10, 2000, the Nasdaq composite index has closed at 5056.06, finally beating its previous record close of 5,048.62. Back then many of us were watching reality TV shows like "Survivor" and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings. These days, we are less focused on reality shows and more focused on reality - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example. A lot has changed - Apple Inc, now the most highly valued U.S. public company, had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street's hot list. Facebook did not exist yet. Here's a look at the Nasdaq, then and now. Nasdaq value April 23 2015 March 2000 $8.2 trillion $6.6 trillion Nasdaq P/E April 2015 March 2000 ratio 19.4 189.7 No. of April 2015 1999 companies trading on Nasdaq 2,578 4,715 Top 10 April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000 Components by market cap Apple $755.3 Microsoft bln $525.4 bln Google $375.9 Cisco $466.4 bln bln Microsoft Intel $401.3 $355.6 bln bln Facebook $230.7 Oracle $232.4 bln bln Amazon $181.1 Sun Micro. bln $164.5 bln Gilead $156.0 Dell $131.5 bln bln Intel $153.4 Qualcomm $96.4 bln bln Cisco $146.4 Yahoo $93.7 bln bln Amgen $128.2 Applied bln Materials $74.6 bln Comcast $125.6 JDS Uniphase bln $68.9 bln No of stocks April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000 trading at $100 or higher 84 210 No of Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPOs in previous year 189 397 Biggest Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPO JD.com Inc Charter Comms. $2.05bln $3.7 bln Percentage of April 2015 2000 Nasdaq cos in tech industry 42 pct 64.9 pct Dividend 2014 2000 payouts by Nasdaq cos $77.98 bln $14.14 bln Best Picture 2015 2000 Oscar winner Birdman American Beauty Top rated TV Season started 1999-2000 show Sept. 2014 NCIS Survivor No 1 song: Week of May 2 March 4 - March Billboard Top 2015 11, 2000 100 "See you Again" "Amazed" by by Wiz Khalifa Lonestar Data from Nasdaq, Reuters data, Nielsen, Billboard (Reporting by Sinead Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Linda Stern)