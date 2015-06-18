June 18 The Nasdaq composite index rose to a new intraday record of 5,143.32 on Thursday, 15 years after the dot-com bubble sent the index to its previous peak on March 10, 2000 to 5,132.52. Back then people were watching new reality TV shows like "Survivor" and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings. Today many are still glued to the plethora of reality shows on TV, but now seem more focused on reality in the markets - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example. A lot has changed since 2000. Apple Inc, now the most highly valued U.S. public company, back then had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street's hot list. Here's a look at the Nasdaq, then and now. Nasdaq value June 18 2015 March 2000 $8.36 trillion $6.6 trillion Nasdaq P/E June 2015 March 2000 ratio 19.87 189.7 No. of June 2015 1999 companies trading on Nasdaq 2,591 4,715 Top 10 April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000 Components by market cap Apple $736.8 Microsoft bln $525.4 bln Microsoft Cisco $466.4 $377.6 bln bln Google $374.1 Intel $401.3 bln bln Facebook $232.9 Oracle $232.4 bln bln Amazon $202.8 Sun Micro. bln $164.5 bln Gilead $178.2 Dell $131.5 bln bln Intel $153.9 Qualcomm $96.4 bln bln Cisco $149 bln Yahoo $93.7 bln Comcast $129 Applied bln Materials $74.6 bln Amgen $122 bln JDS Uniphase $68.9 bln No of stocks April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000 trading at $100 or higher 83 210 No of Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPOs in previous year 189 397 Biggest Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPO JD.com Inc Charter Comms. $2.05bln $3.7 bln Percentage of April 2015 2000 Nasdaq cos in tech industry 42.1 pct 64.9 pct Dividend 2014 2000 payouts by Nasdaq cos $77.98 bln $14.14 bln Best Picture 2015 2000 Oscar winner Birdman American Beauty Top rated TV Season started 1999-2000 show Sept. 2014 NCIS Survivor No 1 song: Week of June, March 4 - March Billboard Top 13 2015 11, 2000 100 "See you Again" "Amazed" by by Wiz Khalifa Lonestar Data from Nasdaq, Reuters data, Nielsen, Billboard (Reporting by Sinead Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Linda Stern, Bernadette Baum and Bernard Orr)