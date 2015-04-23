NEW YORK, April 23 The Nasdaq Composite Index
set an all-time closing high of 5056 on Thursday, taking
out the record it set during the dotcom boom of 2000.
Following are comments from investors and analysts on the
news:
URI LANDESMAN, president of Platinum Partners in New York:
"It's pretty amazing. I think it's a factor of two things -
M&A, I think people think there are going to be deals, just like
there are in healthcare and biotech. I think it's going to
extend over to other Nasdaq sectors as well. And as I talk to my
friend and others who are amazed at the fact that the indices
are making new highs in what seems to be a very stretched
valuation environment, it's a lack of alternatives. Basically
put it under the mattress or put it in the stock market, because
obviously you're not getting anything in the bank. Fixed income
markets aren't offering anything attractive. I think there's
more risk in the rest of the world right now than there is the
United States, and the U.S. market, and Nasdaq in particular,
seems to be benefiting right now from not much competition for
investors' dollars."
RICHARD WEISS, senior portfolio manager at American Century
Investments, which has $150 billion in assets under management
"This does not have the same look and feel as the technology
bubble of the late '90s. First of all, this is widespread among
all growth stocks. It is not dot-com mania. There is no specific
sector running amuck. One could make the argument that stocks
are in general getting overvalued.We would say equities are at
best fairly valued and getting slightly overvalued. "
ROBERT PAVLIK, chief market strategist at Boston Private
Wealth in New York:
"The one thing that stands out over the last two-and-a-half
years is the strength that it's (the index) been able to provide
to the overall market - an underlying strength with a return of
interest in these Nasdaq-type stocks; Microsoft, Amazon
, even Oracle to some degree, and some of the
older names that had underperformed. You wonder if it's a late
cycle recovery or something more meaningful behind it. I tend to
believe it's finally some economic growth starting to develop
here domestically after quite a while of stunted growth because
of economic policies that the government has put into place
With the push to its new high, it seems as though to some degree
the retail investor might be returning."
TIM GHRISKEY, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in
Bedford Hills, New York
"It's probably driven by some short covering but it's
exciting. We could be at the top of the range again. This market
has been in sort of a channel range since early December and we
could certainly see some profit-taking at some point here.
Especially heading into May with the old 'sell in May and go
away' adage, so we could see some selling and come right back
down.
Right now, it's pretty exciting for the Nasdaq. It shows the
strength in technology and biotechnology and the M&A going on in
both those areas, but especially in biotech. It's certainly
exciting to be at an all-time high and it is well deserved.
These companies are much better run, much more financially
secure than they have ever been.
In terms of how the market is acting, despite not good
earnings news and not good outlooks, the market just looks right
through it. Futures were down this morning and there were buyers
right from the start, so clearly there is money to be put into
stocks and it is finding its way broadly into stocks, but
certainly the Nasdaq names in tech and biotech are really
benefiting."
