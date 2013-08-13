(Corrects in paragraph 5 to say Nasdaq will continue to
outsource member examinations and investigation and prosecution
of suspicious activity to FINRA)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Aug 13 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
plans to assume a greater role in the policing of its U.S. stock
exchange, according to a regulatory filing, in a move that
follows calls by Wall Street for an end to the self-regulatory
status of exchanges.
As self-regulatory organizations (SROs), exchanges are
responsible for monitoring and enforcing their members'
compliance with securities laws and exchange rules.
Nasdaq has outsourced most if its equity market regulatory
duties to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
since it received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) to operate as a securities exchange in 2006.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), which represents Wall Street, had been pushing for
FINRA, or some other independent agency, to take over full
supervision of exchanges to prevent conflicts of interest.
New York-based Nasdaq said in a SEC filing, dated Aug. 12,
it plans to take over the surveillance of trading on its
exchange. The exchange is also responsible for member
examinations and investigation and prosecution of suspicious
activity, but will continue to outsource those duties to FINRA.
Nasdaq said it would also continue to use FINRA for
cross-market surveillance, which incorporates data from
exchanges run by Big Board operator NYSE Euronext.
The transition of the duties could be as soon as 45 days
after the filing.
Nasdaq has been in discussions with FINRA over the past nine
months on the transition plan. The filing comes less than two
weeks after SIFMA, the largest U.S. securities trade group,
asked the SEC to end the self-regulatory status of stock
exchanges.
As for-profit businesses, exchanges compete with
broker-dealers for the same order flow, with around 40 percent
of equities trades taking place on non-exchange venues, SIFMA
said in a letter to the SEC. It said this self-regulatory
structure at exchanges creates conflicts of interest and should
be replaced by some form of outside supervision.
NYSE and Direct Edge also currently outsource many of their
regulatory duties to FINRA, while BATS Global Markets does its
own surveillance and then makes referrals to the Chicago Board
Options Exchange for further investigation.
SIFMA argued that since exchanges already outsource most of
their regulatory duties, not much would change if the exchanges
lost their SRO status. It added that the line between where
regulatory functions at exchanges end and commercial activities
begin has never been clearly drawn.
Nasdaq said in the filing it believes that its expertise in
its own market structure coupled with its continued monitoring
of these activities in real-time would enable it to better
detect improper activity on its market.
The exchange operator plans to use staff already in place,
including analysts, lawyers, programmers and market structure
experts, to perform the new regulatory functions.
Nasdaq Regulation will review surveillance alerts and refer
potential violations to FINRA.
The SEC "has made clear on many occasions" that ultimately,
exchanges are responsible for their regulatory duties, Nasdaq
said in the filing.
Nasdaq and FINRA declined to comment on the filing on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Andrew Hay)