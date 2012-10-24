* 3rd-quarter adj profit 62 cts/share vs Street view 60 cts
By John McCrank
Oct 24 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's profit
fell nearly 20 percent in the third quarter due to a steep drop
in trading volumes of U.S. and European equities, the exchange
operator said on Wednesday.
U.S. and Nordic equity volumes declined over 30 percent from
a year earlier on lower volatility and investor caution in the
face of political and economic uncertainty, the company said.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $89 million, or 52
cents a share, down from $110 million, or 61 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it earned 62 cents a
share, 2 cents above analysts' average forecast, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Equity market volume is closely correlated with economic
growth, Nasdaq's Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on a call
with analysts.
"So we're optimistic about that over the medium- to
long-term," he said.
Net revenue fell 6 percent to $409 million. Analysts had
expected $411.9 million.
Nasdaq has put a greater emphasis on building revenue in
areas such as market data and technology over the years to
reduce its reliance on trading fees. Transaction revenues are
now less than 30 percent of its overall revenue pie.
"Clearly, the lower percentage of 'falling' transaction
revenues gives NDAQ's earnings more stability than its publicly
traded U.S. exchange peers, who all have a higher dependence on
trading volumes and revenue," Richard Repetto, an analyst at
Sandler O'Neill + Partners, said in a note to clients.
Nasdaq shares ended down 2.3 percent at $23.58.
FACEBOOK DECISION LIKELY BY YEAR-END
Exchanges and trading firms have also seen an increased
focus on market structure by regulators following high profile
technical glitches that put the spotlight on electronic trading
systems.
A glitch on Nasdaq's exchange on May 18 led to delays in
order confirmations during Facebook Inc's market debut.
Market makers say they lost hundreds of millions of dollars as a
result.
Nasdaq proposed a $62 million payback plan for firms harmed
in the IPO and a ruling on the matter by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) could come as soon as the end of the
month, but will likely require more time, Greifeld said.
"To the extent the SEC requires more time, then we would
agree to that, so I'm not here to predict what they may do, but
end of the year is a reasonable guess," he said.
Some market making firms such as UBS AG and
Citigroup Inc want Nasdaq to reimburse all of the losses.
At stake in the SEC decision is the extent to which U.S.
exchanges, which match hundreds of billions of dollars of
securities transactions daily, can be liable for glitches.
KILL SWITCHES AND HFT
In light of recent events, such as Knight Capital Group Inc
losing over $400 million due to a software glitch that
flooded the market with unintended trades, Nasdaq will be
spending a lot of time developing things such as "kill
switches," Eric Noll, Nasdaq's head of transaction services,
said on the analyst call.
The SEC held a roundtable earlier this month that looked at
ways to prevent damages from electronic trading. The concept of
kill switches - where exchanges could cut order flow from any
given broker at any given time - was the center of discussion.
"There's been tremendous industry discussion with respect to
kill switches. We think that's a good evolution of the market
that we have to see," Greifeld said.
High frequency trading firms (HFTs) have also garnered a lot
of recent attention, with critics arguing some HFT strategies
such as flooding the markets with order quotes that are quickly
canceled are unfair. HFTs account for more than 60 percent of
equities trades in the United States and about 30 percent in the
United Kingdom, according to a recent study.
Greifeld suggested there might be new rules coming from both
exchanges and regulators that would require HFTs to take on
market making obligations, providing liquidity to the market.
HFT represents around $50 million worth of annual revenue
for Nasdaq, Greifeld said. That revenue includes collocation
fees - when firms pay to place servers inside an exchange's data
center to shave milliseconds off of the time it takes for trades
to be executed.
"It's going to be our effort and others' to take out of this
high frequency debate a positive outcome where these
participants become market makers, become obligated to provide
higher levels of support to the lower end of the marketplace. So
we see this as opportunity," he said.
Greifeld defined HFT as trading done on a proprietary basis
that utilizes low latency technology in a data center of a
market center, with traders who tend not to hold overnight
positions, have an average order life under one second and
an order to trade ratio above 100. And they are not designated
market makers with market maker obligations.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue from cash equity trading, which makes up 11 percent
of Nasdaq's overall revenue, fell 30 percent to $47 million.
Global market data revenue, which makes up 21 percent of
overall revenue, rose 5 percent to $84 million.
Derivatives trading and clearing revenue, which accounts for
18 percent of total revenue, was down 14 percent at $72 million.
Operating expenses fell just under 1 percent to $239
million. Nasdaq lowered its 2012 operating expense guidance to a
range of $922 million to $935 million from $935 million to $965
million.