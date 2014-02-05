BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
* Q4 earnings excluding items 69 cents/share
* Analysts tipped 67 cents/share earnings
* Revenues rise 23 percent
Feb 5 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $141 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $85 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Not including one-time items, the New York-based company earned 69 cents per share, topping the consensus of analysts by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $520 million.
Nasdaq last year closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses.
It also financed a $750 million deal to buy eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading platform, from BGC Partners Inc , giving it a foothold in fixed income.
Market services revenues, which include derivatives, cash equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 9 percent to $204 million.
Technology solutions revenues, which include corporate solutions and market technology, rose 89 percent to $149, helped by the Thomson Reuters deal.
Information services revenues, which include market data and index licensing and services, rose 10 percent to $109 million.
Listing services revenues were up 2 percent to $58 million.
