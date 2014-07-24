BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
NEW YORK, July 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher second-quarter profit, as recent acquisitions helped drive growth across its business units.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $101 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $88 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering