NEW YORK, July 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher second-quarter profit, as recent acquisitions helped drive growth across its business units.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $101 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $88 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)