BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
NEW YORK Oct 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Friday reported a higher third-quarter profit, as lower expenses helped offset a decline in revenues driven in part by the impact of foreign exchange rates.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq OMX totaled $123 million, or 71 cents per share, up from $113 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* B&G Foods Inc - have initiated a search for a new chief financial officer - sec filing
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results