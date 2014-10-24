NEW YORK Oct 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Friday reported a higher third-quarter profit, as lower expenses helped offset a decline in revenues driven in part by the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq OMX totaled $123 million, or 71 cents per share, up from $113 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)