Nasdaq's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles

July 26 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc's second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by a jump in revenue in its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing and settlement services.

Nasdaq's net income rose to $147 million, or 87 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $70 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of transaction-based expenses, rose 7.7 percent to $602 million, Nasdaq said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)