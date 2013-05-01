By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX
Group wants small and emerging companies listing shares
on the public markets to be allowed to choose to be traded only
on the venue where they are listed so buyers and sellers have an
easier time connecting.
Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld plans to ask the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to consider a "liquidity concentration
program" at a SEC committee meeting on Wednesday, according to a
copy of the presentation obtained by Reuters.
"Emerging growth" companies - those with less than $1
billion in annual revenue - should be able to determine the
period of time, following their initial public offering, during
which their shares can only be traded on their listing market,
Nasdaq said.
The Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS Act, was signed
into law just over a year ago with the aim of spurring small
business growth by relaxing federal securities regulations to
make it easier for companies to raise capital and eventually go
public.
Many smaller companies have been reluctant to go public
because of the high costs involved and the lack of liquidity -
the ease with which an asset can be converted to cash - often
associated with small-cap stocks.
Companies can list in the United States on the Nasdaq or on
NYSE Euronext's New York Stock Exchange. BATS Global
Market also runs a listings market for exchange-traded products.
But the shares are traded on 13 public exchanges, up to 50
dark pools, and internally within brokerage firms.
Exchange operators have intensified their lobbying of
regulators and politicians to stem the amount of trading that
happens away from exchanges, which they say is now approaching
40 percent, creating more opaque markets and distorting stock
prices.
Supporters of dark pools - trading platforms where buyers
and sellers of stocks remain anonymous and their orders are
hidden - say the competition leads to lower trading costs.
While many of the JOBS Act went into effect when it was
signed into law, several key sections still require rule-writing
by the SEC.