NEW YORK, April 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.5 percent in the first half of April, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Through April 13, short interest rose 6.58 billion shares from 6.48 billion shares as of March 30.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting By Angela Moon)