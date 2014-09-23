By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
won a contract to administer billing and other chores for the
data feed system that sparked a three-hour trading halt in
Nasdaq-listed stocks last year, but a contract to build and
manage the system is still undecided, the firm that oversaw
bidding said on Tuesday.
Representatives from the U.S. stock exchanges and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-funded watchdog
for Wall Street, picked Nasdaq over two other firms that
submitted bids, said Jordan & Jordan in a news release.
Nasdaq has always managed the securities information
processor, or SIP, which consolidates quotes and last sale
prices from all the exchanges into a single feed, but it
expressed concerns after last year's glitch.
The SIP became clogged with quotes in August 2013, a
breakdown that led Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary
Jo White to order the exchanges to buttress the SIP and other
"single points of failure" in the U.S. marketplace.
Voting to pick a SIP administrator, which includes record
keeping and the preparation of financial reports, ended last
week, according to a source. The voting for managing the SIP and
building it if Nasdaq is not picked has been close, but has not
reached a two-thirds majority to win, the source said.
Nasdaq and another firm remain in the bidding for that job,
the source said. A final vote is expected next week.
There are separate SIPs for stocks and exchange-traded
products listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and for options.
The SIPs provide brokers with the data they need to show clients
their orders are executed at the best price available as
required by the SEC.
