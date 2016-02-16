By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc
said on Tuesday it plans to lower trading prices for
some U.S. stocks during times of extreme market volatility to
determine whether the incentives lead to less disruptive
trading.
The move comes as exchanges and regulators re-examine rules
designed to ensure orderly markets following a chaotic trading
session on Aug. 24 when a near-unprecedented bout of volatility
triggered a record intraday drop in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average.
Nasdaq's experiment is set to begin on April 1 and is
related to a regulation called Limit-Up Limit-Down, which
prevents stocks from trading outside of a specific range based
on recent prices, pausing the stocks when prices run afoul of
the bands.
Under the rule, if the best available offer for a stock
falls below the bottom end of the price band, the stock goes
into what is called a limit state for 15 seconds. If no trade
happens during that time, or the order is not canceled, the
stock is halted for five minutes and then reopened using an
auction process.
The measure was put in place to curb volatility following
the 2010 "flash crash," when around $1 trillion was temporarily
wiped from U.S. stock markets in minutes.
The first big test of the rule was on Aug. 24, when panic
over the health of the Chinese economy led to steep market
declines. Panic selling and a lack of buyers that day led to
more than 1,250 trading halts in 455 stocks and exchange-traded
funds, causing confusion that may have compounded the problem
and led to some investors getting worse prices than they
otherwise would have.
Now, as an incentive to provide bids for traders to hit
during the limit state, Nasdaq plans to give its market makers
rebates of 10 cents per 100 shares for buy orders that are
placed and executed inside the price band, said Walt Smith,
Nasdaq's head of U.S. equities and business analysis.
The idea is to have fewer trading halts, but for those
stocks that do get halted, Nasdaq said it would give rebates of
five cents per 100 shares for all orders posted that are
executed during the reopening.
The experiment will start with 200 of Nasdaq's more than
3,700 listed stocks, including Amazon.com Inc, Facebook
Inc, and Starbucks Corp.
More stocks will be added and the incentives adjusted over
time with the goal of making the plan permanent, Smith said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)