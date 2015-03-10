March 10 Happy anniversary, Nasdaq. It has been 15 years since the dot.com bubble peaked on March 10, 2000, and the Nasdaq composite index hit its lifetime intraday high of 5,132. Back then many of us were watching reality TV shows like "Survivor" and bidding up stocks of companies that had no earnings. The index has not reached those heights since, though it briefly surpassed the 5,000 mark on March 2. It has since retreated. These days, we are less focused on reality shows and more focused on reality - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example. A lot has changed - Apple Inc wasn't even on the radar then. Now it's the most highly valued U.S. public company. Here's a look at the Nasdaq, then and now. Nasdaq value March 2015 March 2000 $8.01 trillion $6.6 trillion Nasdaq P/E March 2015 March 2000 ratio 20.75 189.7 No. of March 2015 1999 companies trading on Nasdaq 2,565 4,715 Top 10 March 10, 2015 March 10, 2000 Components by market cap Apple $724.6 Microsoft bln $525.4 bln Google $382.3 Cisco $466.4 bln bln Microsoft Intel $401.3 $347.4 bln bln Facebook $218.7 Oracle $232.4 bln bln Amazon $171.9 Sun Micro. bln $164.5 bln Intel $151.3 Dell $131.5 bln bln Gilead $147.8 Qualcomm $96.4 bln bln Cisco $147.2 Yahoo $93.7 bln bln Comcast $125.8 Applied bln Materials $74.6 bln Qualcomm $119.3 JDS Uniphase bln $68.9 bln No of stocks March 10, 2015 March 10, 2000 trading at $100 or higher 73 210 No of Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPOs in previous year 189 397 Biggest Nasdaq 2014 1999 IPO JD.com Inc Charter Comms. $2.05bln $3.7 bln Percentage of March 9, 2015 2000 Nasdaq cos in tech industry 43 pct 64.9 pct Dividend 2014 2000 payouts by Nasdaq cos $77.98 bln $14.14 bln Best Picture 2015 2000 Oscar winner Birdman American Beauty Top rated TV March 2-8 2015 1999-2000 shows The Big Bang Survivor Theory No 1 song: Week of March March 4 - March Billboard Top 14 2015 11, 2000 100 "Uptown Funk" "Amazed" by by Mark Ronson Lonestar Data from Nasdaq, Reuters data, Nielsen, Billboard (Reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie Adler)