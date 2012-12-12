Dec 12 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on
Wednesday it would buy the investor relations, public relations,
and multimedia solutions units of Thomson Reuters Corp
for $390 million in cash to build its portfolio of
products and services that do not depend on trading to generate
revenue.
The transatlantic exchange operator said the deal would add
to its earnings within the first 12 months, excluding
transaction-related costs, and would generate "attractive
returns" on capital.
Nasdaq said the Thomson Reuters units, which provide
insight, analytics and communications solutions to more than
7,000 clients worldwide, will be integrated into Nasdaq OMX
Corporate Solutions.
"In one acquisition, we accelerate and achieve our Corporate
Solutions long-term objectives, while maintaining our balanced
strategy of delivering value to shareholders," Bob Greifeld,
Nasdaq's chief executive, said in a statement.
Nasdaq expects the acquisition will add to its
non-transaction revenue base, which already stands at over 70
percent of the Company's total revenues.