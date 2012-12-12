By John McCrank
Dec 12 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday it
agreed to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's investor relations, public
relations and multimedia services units for $390 million, as the
exchange operator builds businesses that do not depend on
trading.
The all-cash deal will add to Nasdaq's earnings within 12
months of closing, excluding transaction-related costs, the
company said.
Nasdaq is looking to sell additional services to
the companies that list on its exchanges as a way to draw more
revenue from its corporate customers. It already gets more than
70 percent of its revenue from businesses that do not depend on
transactions.
The Thomson Reuters units that Nasdaq is
buying help companies communicate with investors and media and
create and distribute video presentations.
Nasdaq already provides some of these services, but the
acquisition will broaden its offerings and make them more
global, bringing 7,000 new clients in more than 60 countries.
The units Nasdaq is acquiring generated $233 million of
revenue in the 12 months ended Sept. 30. That figure represents
about 2 percent of Thomson Reuters' revenue in that period, but
more than 7 percent of Nasdaq's revenue.
Nasdaq said it is funding the deal with available cash - the
company had $438 million of cash and equivalents on its books at
Sept. 30 - and through its $750 million line of credit.
Nasdaq considered buying back shares but decided this deal
would offer a higher return to shareholders, Chief Executive
Robert Greifeld said on a conference call.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2013.
Nasdaq has made a binding offer for the units but will not enter
a definitive agreement until both companies talk to relevant
unions and works councils.
Thomson Reuters has been trying to accelerate growth in the
wake of the financial crisis after customers in banking and
finance laid off tens of thousands of employees to cut costs.
As part of that effort, it is rejiggering assets in its
portfolio.
The units the company is selling "didn't really integrate
across the entire platform," said Drew McReynolds, an equity
analyst covering telecom and media companies at RBC Capital
Markets in Toronto.
Earlier this year, Thomson Reuters sold its healthcare
business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.25
billion in cash.
But Thomson Reuters is also buying assets where they help
its main businesses. In July, it said it was buying foreign
exchange platform FX Alliance Inc for $625 million.
Reuters is a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital advised
Nasdaq on the deal. JPMorgan advised Thomson Reuters.