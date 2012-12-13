NEW YORK Dec 13 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq
OMX is cancelling a series of premarket trades that
resulted in wild price swings in a number of stocks on Thursday,
including Citigroup and Hewlett-Packard, the
exchange said.
Nasdaq said in a statement it is cancelling trades in nine
stocks in which trades occurred at prices that marked a swing of
10 percent or more from Wednesday's closing prices.
"We have no comment further than our ruling," said Robert
Madden, a Nasdaq OMX spokesman.
Trades executed in the last minute of premarket trading on a
third-party platform show wild swings in shares.
Hewlett-Packard, for instance, closed on Wednesday at $14.53 a
share. It saw more than 50 trades at $3.06 a piece, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Dennis Dick, market structure consultant and proprietary
trader at Bright Trading in Detroit, said these types of flash
crashes happen so frequently now that they've almost become the
norm.
"Basically an order was directed at Nasdaq, and it swept out
the liquidity on that exchange. So, despite liquidity being
there on other exchanges, that order didn't interact with that
liquidity," he said.
But busting trades creates a number of issues for investors,
and damages investor confidence in market structure, he said.
Other stocks affected by the cancellations include AT&T
, Wells Fargo, Western Union, Kroger,
Ventas, Goldman Sachs and Sprint Nextel.
Nasdaq said trades in the following stocks will stand: Hess
, Reynolds American, Williams, Salesforce
, IBM, Leucadia National and Molson Coors
. Those stocks had also been listed in an announcement by
Nasdaq of its investigation into potentially erroneous
transactions just before the opening.