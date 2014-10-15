US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
NASDAQ TURNS HIGHER IN LATE TRADING; DOW, S&P 500 CUT LOSSES
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Europe stocks gain as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears