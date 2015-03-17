UPDATE 6-Euro dips as price data further dampens ECB hike bets
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
NASDAQ TURNS HIGHER, LED BY APPLE ; DOW, S&P 500 PARE LOSSES
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.