Feb 6 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will
start options trading on U.S. Treasury securities in partnership
with BNY Mellon Corp at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange
on Feb. 19.
"...Listing options on U.S. Treasuries on our exchange will
bring direct market access to global investors," Eric Noll,
executive vice president of transaction services for the United
States and United Kingdom said in a statement.
Ten-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds are the most
heavily traded securities in the fixed income market.
Nasdaq said it would continue to work with BNY Mellon, the
world's largest custody bank, to develop products for the fixed
income market.