Sept 13 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) will reach a targeted 2.5-times leverage ratio earlier than expected, and will at the end of the third quarter set a capital plan that would likely include share buybacks, its chief said.
"Based upon the current depressed share price, the share buyback certainly would look compelling to us, the board, and to probably many of you here," Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Barclays. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Fidelity & Guaranty extends Anbang deal deadline, to take rival offers
Feb 9 In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said on Thursday it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept other offers.
BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics as of December 31, 2016
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.85 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2kqVqtw] Further company coverage: