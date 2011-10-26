* Q3 adjusted EPS 67 cents, meets expectations
* Revenue up 18 percent to $438 million
* 2011 expenses seen between $915 mln and $925 mln
By Jonathan Spicer
Oct 26 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's (NDAQ.O) core
profit jumped 20 percent in the third quarter, meeting
expectations, as volatile markets boosted trading volumes
across the exchange operator's spectrum of assets.
A rare bright spot in an otherwise dark quarter for
financial firms, exchanges benefited as investors rushed to
trade, hedge and speculate in the year's most volatile markets,
driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. credit
downgrade and deficit debate.
Nasdaq, which runs U.S. and Nordic markets, had a 6 percent
rise in stock trading revenue and a 40 percent jump in revenue
from derivatives trading and clearing, including the top market
share in U.S. equity options.
Excluding one-time items, the Nasdaq Stock Market parent
earned $121 million, or 67 cents per share, in the quarter, up
from $101 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $438 million.
Analysts on average expected the New York-based company to
earn 67 cents per share on $435 million in revenue.
"They are relying on organic growth, and pointing to
derivatives and market technology and data to get there," said
Patrick O'Shaughnessy, analyst at Raymond James. "For the most
part it's been working -- another quarter of record earnings."
Including $14 million in costs related in part to merger
efforts, net profit was $110 million.
Under Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, Nasdaq has been on
the sidelines of a global merger push among exchanges after
dropping its hostile bid for NYSE Euronext NYX.N last May.
(For a graphic on exchange mergers, click on
r.reuters.com/hav32s.)
Instead, Nasdaq has focused on smaller technology-related
purchases meant to win it a bigger piece of what Greifeld sees
as a $4 billion opportunity in the U.S. equity market,
including offering data, co-location and risk-management
services to high-speed electronic traders.
Smaller technology-based purchases such as FTEN and, just
this week, Glide Technologies will provide "stable, cash
flow-generative businesses" that work "in good times and bad,"
Greifeld said on a call with analysts and reporters on
Wednesday. He said more acquisitions are on the table.
NYSE's parent, meanwhile, plans a $9 billion takeover by
Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), which regulators are reviewing,
putting pressure on Nasdaq and others to do a deal to likewise
cut costs and ramp up higher-margin derivatives trading and
clearing.
Nasdaq's share of U.S. stock-trading -- which has sharply
eroded in the last five years as upstarts and dark pools have
grown -- held steady compared to the same quarter a ago at 22
percent, thanks again to the volatility.
The company forecast expenses this year would total between
$915 million and $925 million, about in line with Wall Street
expectations.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and John Wallace)