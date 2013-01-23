BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn. plans to sell $325 million of general obligation refunding bonds, series 2013, on Jan. 29, said a market source on Wednesday.
Raymond James will be the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.