JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's Naspers has sold its Polish e-commerce business Allegro to funds advised by private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa for $3.253 billion, the firm said on Friday.

Naspers acquired Allegro in 2008 for $1.5 billion as part of the transaction when it bought Tradus, it said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Adrian Croft)