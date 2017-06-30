Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 South African e-commerce group Naspers said on Friday that its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) had successfully priced a $1 billion bond to fund a note repayment and acquisitions.
Naspers, Africa's biggest listed company by market size, said it would fully and unconditionally guarantee the bond.
Nasper said last week MIH B.V. was exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond and would launch a roadshow to meet potential investors, but gave no timeframe.
"The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, and to repay MIH B.V.’s existing notes maturing in July 2017," Naspers said in a statement.
By 1041 GMT shares in Naspers had dipped 0.68 percent to 2532.75 rand. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.