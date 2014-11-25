JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 Naspers Ltd

* H1 core headline earnings per n ordinary share at 1,528 cents versus 1,248 cents

* Interest basis increased by 42% to r4,4bn

* Naspers says to raise development spend in h2, which could results in lower core headline earnings for the period