BRIEF-Facebook says making improvements to Automatic Ads Placement feature - Blog
* Facebook - Making improvements to Automatic Ads Placement feature so that ads can be placed more frequently in articles, up to every 250 words - Blog
JOHANNESBURG, June 11 Naspers Ltd : * Core headline earnings per share to be between 15% and 25% higher * Headline earnings per share are expected to be between 25% and 35% higher
* Facebook - Making improvements to Automatic Ads Placement feature so that ads can be placed more frequently in articles, up to every 250 words - Blog
* FY 2016 net profit of 35.3 million lira ($9.36 million) versus 25.2 million lira year ago
* Etisalat, lenders to meet regulators on Friday (Recasts after regulator's meeting with central bank, adds details, background)