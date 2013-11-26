BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers has $1.5 billion in offshore cash resources available for acquisitions, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
BRUSSELS, March 7 Open Internet Project, whose members include Axel Springer and Getty Images, on Tuesday accused Alphabet unit Google of imposing anti-competitive curbs on Android smartphone makers, its second complaint against the U.S. tech giant.
March 7 Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has signed Eutelsat Communications SA as its first customer for satellite launch services, he said on Tuesday.