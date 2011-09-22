JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's Naspers
(NPNJn.J) sold its 30 percent stake in Africa's largest mobile
instant messenger, MXit, to technology investment firm World of
Avatar for an undisclosed amount, two of the companies said on
Thursday.
MXit and World of Avatar said in a joint statement that
World of Avatar also buy a further 60 percent stake in MXit from
founder and CEO Herman Heunis.
MXit operates a mobile-based chat service and social network
with 43 million users in 120 countries.
World of Avatar founder Alan Knott Craig, the son of the
former Vodacom CEO of the same name, will take over as
CEO of MXit.
Staff of Stellenbosch-based MXit will hold the remaining 10
percent of the company.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)