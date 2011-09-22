JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's Naspers (NPNJn.J) sold its 30 percent stake in Africa's largest mobile instant messenger, MXit, to technology investment firm World of Avatar for an undisclosed amount, two of the companies said on Thursday.

MXit and World of Avatar said in a joint statement that World of Avatar also buy a further 60 percent stake in MXit from founder and CEO Herman Heunis.

MXit operates a mobile-based chat service and social network with 43 million users in 120 countries.

World of Avatar founder Alan Knott Craig, the son of the former Vodacom CEO of the same name, will take over as CEO of MXit.

Staff of Stellenbosch-based MXit will hold the remaining 10 percent of the company. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)