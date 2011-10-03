JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South African media and e-commerce group Naspers (NPNJn.J) has bought eastern European classified website Slando for an undisclosed sum, Slando's founders said on Monday.

Michael Pennington and Simon Crookall, who created the hugely successful Gumtree online advertising site which was sold to EBay in 2005, sold Slando to Naspers' Russian internet arm, Myriad Internet Holdings.

Slando has 11 million users in eastern Europe and Russia, and posts adverts ranging from property rentals and sales to dating and jobs. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)