JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South African media and
e-commerce group Naspers (NPNJn.J) has bought eastern European
classified website Slando for an undisclosed sum, Slando's
founders said on Monday.
Michael Pennington and Simon Crookall, who created the
hugely successful Gumtree online advertising site which was sold
to EBay in 2005, sold Slando to Naspers' Russian
internet arm, Myriad Internet Holdings.
Slando has 11 million users in eastern Europe and Russia,
and posts adverts ranging from property rentals and sales to
dating and jobs.
