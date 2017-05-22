BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to MTN subscribers, Naspers spokeswoman said on Monday.
"We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply agreement," Naspers spokeswoman Meloy Horn said in an email. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
