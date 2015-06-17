JOHANNESBURG, June 17 South Africa's biggest company by value, Naspers Ltd, flagged as much as 30 percent increase in annual profit on Wednesday, guidance that fell largely within expectations.

Naspers, a media and e-commerce firm that also owns just over a third of China's Tencent Holdings, said core headline EPS would likely come in a range of 27.26 rand and 28.35 rand, or between 25 and 30 percent higher.

That compares with 28.48, or a 30.6 percent increase, estimate according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine, which puts more weight on recent forecasts and those from historically accurate analysts.

Headline EPS is a widely watched profit measure in South Africa that excludes out certain one-off and non-trading items.

Naspers, which also runs Africa's biggest pay TV business, did not give a reason for an increase, saying the more details would be released on June, 29.

Including proceeds from associates such Tencent, its Chinese money spinner that is growing at breakneck pace, earnings would likely more than double, it said in a trading statement.

Shares in Naspers ended 0.5 percent lower at 1,814.88 rand, valuing it at around 764.677 billion rand ($61.57 billion) ($1 = 12.4202 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)