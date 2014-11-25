JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South Africa's Naspers posted an expected 22 percent jump in first-half earnings on Tuesday, underpinned by strong revenue flows from its Chinese Internet business and other e-commerce operations.

The Cape Town-based company said core headline earnings for the six months to end-September were 1,528 cents per share from 1,248 cents a year ago. It had flagged earnings would rise by as much as 24 percent.

The company made the bulk of its revenue from Chinese Internet portal Tencent, of which Naspers owns more than a third. Revenue grew by 46 percent to 22.4 billion rand ($2 billion).

Its e-commerce operations also grew strongly to 12 billion rand, up 43 percent from last year, as Naspers snapped up Internet firms across emerging markets.

Earlier this month, Naspers joined with Schibsted and Telenor in Norway and Singapore Press Holdings to accelerate their e-commerce businesses in four fast-growing emerging markets.

Naspers is also in talks to sell its Swiss online retailer Ricardo in a deal potentially worth up to $413 million, according to people familiar with the sale, which would allow it to invest more in its target markets.

Naspers shares have risen 38 percent so far this year, giving it a market value of $57.5 billion. By comparison, Johannesburg's blue-chip index has risen only about 9 percent. (1 US dollar = 11.0280 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)