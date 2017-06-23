WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers, reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performance from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.
Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm Tencent , said core headline earnings totalled $1.8 billion, or 406 cents per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or 298 cents per share, a year earlier.
Core headline EPS is Naspers' main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.