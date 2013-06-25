JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Naspers Ltd :
* South Africa's Naspers says FY core headline
earnings 2,216 cents
versus 1,850 cents a year ago
* Dividend: 385 cents from 335 cents a year ago
* FY revenue R50.249 billion versus 39.487 billion rand
* Acquired a 79% interest in netretail, online retailer in
Czech Republic,
Poland, for R1,8BN in cash
* Significant shift user activity shift computer to Mobile
devices, this trend
simultaneously disrupts existing business
* Acquired a controlling stake in dante international online
retailer in
Romania for R728M in cash
* Group made various smaller acquisitions with a combined cost
of R450M
* Acquired a 10% interest in India's flipkart for R858M in
cash.