JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Naspers Ltd : * South Africa's Naspers says FY core headline earnings 2,216 cents

versus 1,850 cents a year ago * Dividend: 385 cents from 335 cents a year ago * FY revenue R50.249 billion versus 39.487 billion rand * Acquired a 79% interest in netretail, online retailer in Czech Republic,

Poland, for R1,8BN in cash * Significant shift user activity shift computer to Mobile devices, this trend

simultaneously disrupts existing business * Acquired a controlling stake in dante international online retailer in

Romania for R728M in cash * Group made various smaller acquisitions with a combined cost of R450M * Acquired a 10% interest in India's flipkart for R858M in cash.