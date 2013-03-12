JOHANNESBURG, March 12 South African media and
e-commerce firm Naspers Holdings will merge two of its
Russian internet sites with rival Avito.ru in a deal worth at
least $570 million, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Cape Town-based Naspers, which has transformed itself into a
$29 billion internet powerhouse by buying business in
fast-growing markets, plans to merge its Slando.ru and OLX.ru
classified sites with Avito, the FT said in its online edition.
The deal, which would create the world's third-largest
classified website, would also include Naspers investing $50
million in cash into Avito, giving it an 18.6 percent stake, the
paper said.
After the deal Avito is likely to hold a 25 percent share of
the Russian classified market in terms of traffic, the paper
said.
No one was immediately available for comment at Naspers.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)