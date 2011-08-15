UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees higher output at Caserones copper mine, still below full production
* Output levels stabilizing after cost overruns, delays (Adds details)
CAIRO Aug 15 Egyptian developer Nasr City Housing suffered a 50 percent decline in first-half net profit, the company said in a note to the stock exchange on Monday.
The formerly state-run group, now about 30 percent-owned by Beltone Financial's private equity arm, posted a net profit of 21.8 million Egyptian pounds ($3.7 million), compared with 43.2 million in the same period last year. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reported by Sarah Mikhail)
* Output levels stabilizing after cost overruns, delays (Adds details)
* Fujitsu plans to buy back 1.9 pct of outstanding stock (Adds pix)
DUBAI, Feb 7 Dubai, one of the world's largest trading hubs, has linked up with IBM to launch a scheme using blockchain computing technology to process transactions and keep track of goods being shipped, IBM said on Tuesday.