CAIRO Aug 15 Egyptian developer Nasr City Housing suffered a 50 percent decline in first-half net profit, the company said in a note to the stock exchange on Monday.

The formerly state-run group, now about 30 percent-owned by Beltone Financial's private equity arm, posted a net profit of 21.8 million Egyptian pounds ($3.7 million), compared with 43.2 million in the same period last year. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reported by Sarah Mikhail)