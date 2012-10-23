Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut its rating on Nassau County, New York's general obligation debt to A2 from A1 and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

The rating actions affect about $1.4 billion of outstanding debt.

The downgrade reflects the further weakening of the county's financial position in 2011 and its expected continuing fund balance decline in 2012, Moody's said in a statement.

Though Nassau is among the nation's wealthiest counties, with a per capita income of $93,613, its over-reliance on nonrecurring revenue and an underperforming sales tax have created budget deficits.

Located on Long Island just east of New York City, Nassau's finances are overseen by a state control board as it struggles to recover from a fiscal meltdown that started in 2000.

Moody's said the county's liquidity is significantly reduced and its governance practices are weak. The credit rating agency also noted that Nassau has serious exposure to interest rate swaps and variable rate debt, both of which can be risky.

In revising its outlook to stable, Moody's said it does not expect the county's financial position and liquidity to get much worse.

Moody's also downgraded to Baa1 from A3 its long-term rating on $13.1 million of revenue bonds from Nassau's Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation.