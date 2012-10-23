BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut its rating on Nassau County, New York's general obligation debt to A2 from A1 and revised its outlook to stable from negative.
The rating actions affect about $1.4 billion of outstanding debt.
The downgrade reflects the further weakening of the county's financial position in 2011 and its expected continuing fund balance decline in 2012, Moody's said in a statement.
Though Nassau is among the nation's wealthiest counties, with a per capita income of $93,613, its over-reliance on nonrecurring revenue and an underperforming sales tax have created budget deficits.
Located on Long Island just east of New York City, Nassau's finances are overseen by a state control board as it struggles to recover from a fiscal meltdown that started in 2000.
Moody's said the county's liquidity is significantly reduced and its governance practices are weak. The credit rating agency also noted that Nassau has serious exposure to interest rate swaps and variable rate debt, both of which can be risky.
In revising its outlook to stable, Moody's said it does not expect the county's financial position and liquidity to get much worse.
Moody's also downgraded to Baa1 from A3 its long-term rating on $13.1 million of revenue bonds from Nassau's Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.