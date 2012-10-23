Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it cut Nassau County, New York's general obligation debt rating to A2 from A1 and revised its the rating outlook to stable from negative.

The rating actions affect about $1.4 billion of outstanding debt.

The downgrade reflects the further weakening of the county's financial position in 2011 and its expected continuing fund balance decline in 2012, the rating agency said in a statement.