BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it cut Nassau County, New York's general obligation debt rating to A2 from A1 and revised its the rating outlook to stable from negative.
The rating actions affect about $1.4 billion of outstanding debt.
The downgrade reflects the further weakening of the county's financial position in 2011 and its expected continuing fund balance decline in 2012, the rating agency said in a statement.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.