Nov 5 New York's Nassau County is on track to lose $30 million in sales tax revenue over just two weeks because of superstorm Sandy, County Comptroller George Maragos told Reuters on Monday.

The lost revenue would double the size of the cash-strapped county's projected $25 million budget deficit for fiscal 2012, which ends Dec. 31.

The total economic impact of the storm on Nassau, just east of New York City, will be about $750 million by the end of this week, Maragos said.