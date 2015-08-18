DUBAI Aug 18 Ooredoo Kuwait has appointed Gabor Kocsis as chief financial officer, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.

Kocsis succeeds Peter Kuncewicz, who has been nominated to take over as group CFO for Qatari parent firm Ooredoo, it said in a bourse filing.

It did not say when Kocsis's appointment would take effect or what Kocsis' previous role was. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)