(Corrects AUG 18 after company changes statement to say Kuncewicz will be regional CFO of parent firm Ooredoo, not group CFO)

DUBAI Aug 18 Ooredoo Kuwait has appointed Gabor Kocsis as chief financial officer, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.

Kocsis succeeds Peter Kuncewicz, who will become regional CFO of Qatari parent firm Ooredoo, Ooredoo Kuwait said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)