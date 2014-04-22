DUBAI, April 22 Kuwaiti telecom operator Wataniya reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Wataniya, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, made a net profit of 19.8 million dinars ($70.3 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 19.5 million dinars in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)