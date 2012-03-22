TEL AVIV, March 22 The partners in a huge offshore-Israeli gas field development will begin talks about selling 2 million to 3 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas to a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom for 15-20 years starting in 2017.

The partners in the Tamar field said on Thursday they have signed a letter of intent to begin non-exclusive talks with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland, a subsidiary of Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.

The price will be based on prices for LNG in Asia or another agreed-upon price mechanism.

In November last year South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co agreed with field partners Noble Energy, Israel's Delek Group and Isramco Negev to develop Tamar via floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Daewoo had said it aimed to produce LNG from the field, which has estimated reserves of 9.1 trillion cubic feet of gas, from the end of 2016 if all the processes for the final deal remained on track. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)