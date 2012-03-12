MUMBAI, March 12 India's Natco Pharma Ltd
has received a compulsory license from the Indian
patents office to manufacture and sell a generic version of
Bayer's cancer treatment drug Nexavar, its chief
financial officer said on Monday.
The Indian Patents Act has a provision to issue compulsory
license to drugmakers after three years of the grant of patent
on particular products which are not available at affordable
prices.
The license winner then makes and sells low-cost drug in the
country, through a pact with the patent holder, at a price fixed
by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks.
Sales of the generic version of Nexavar are estimated to be
about 250 million to 300 million rupees every year once it is
launched, Baskara Narayana told Reuters over the phone.
Shares in Natco Pharma were up 6.5 percent at 315.35 rupees
at 2:58 p.m. (0928 GMT).
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)